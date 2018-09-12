' 冒頭に「Imports System.Globalization」が必要



Dim d, f As String

Dim dt As DateTime



d = "2016/02/29 01:23:45"

f = "yyyy/MM/dd HH:mm:ss"

If (DateTime.TryParseExact(d, f, Nothing, DateTimeStyles.AssumeLocal, dt)) Then

Console.WriteLine($"{dt:F} ({dt.Kind})")

' 出力：2016年2月29日 1:23:45 (Local)

' ※ 2016年はうるう年

End If



d = "2018/02/29 01:23:45"

If (Not DateTime.TryParseExact(d, f, Nothing, DateTimeStyles.AssumeLocal, dt)) Then

Console.WriteLine($"""{d}""は日時として正しくありません")

' 出力："2018/02/29 01:23:45"は日時として正しくありません

End If



d = "2018-08-24T11:23:06.000Z" ' 末尾の「Z」はUTC（世界協定時）を示す

f = "yyyy-MM-ddTHH:mm:ss.fffZ"

If (DateTime.TryParseExact(d, f, Nothing, DateTimeStyles.AssumeLocal, dt)) Then

Console.WriteLine($"{dt:F} ({dt.Kind})")

' 出力：2018年8月24日 20:23:06 (Local)

End If



d = "2018-08-24T20:23:06.000+09:00"

f = "yyyy-MM-ddTHH:mm:ss.fffzzz" '「zzz」はUTCからのオフセットを表す

If (DateTime.TryParseExact(d, f, Nothing, DateTimeStyles.AssumeLocal, dt)) Then

Console.WriteLine($"{dt:F} ({dt.Kind})")

' 出力：2018年8月24日 20:23:06 (Local)

End If