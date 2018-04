' ComplexNumber構造体内



Public Shared Operator =(c1 As ComplexNumber, c2 As ComplexNumber) As Boolean

Return (c1.Real = c2.Real) AndAlso (c1.Imaginary = c2.Imaginary)

End Operator



Public Shared Operator <>(c1 As ComplexNumber, c2 As ComplexNumber) As Boolean

Return Not (c1 = c2)

End Operator



Public Overrides Function Equals(obj As Object) As Boolean

If (TypeOf obj Is ComplexNumber) Then

Return (Me = CType(obj, ComplexNumber))

End If

Return False

End Function



Public Overrides Function GetHashCode() As Integer

Return Real Xor Imaginary

End Function



' Mainプロシージャ内



Dim c1 = New ComplexNumber(1, 2)

Dim c2 = New ComplexNumber(3, -3)



WriteLine($"({c1}) = ({c2}) ⇒ {c1 = c2}")

' 出力:(1+2i) = (3-3i) ⇒ False

WriteLine($"({c1}) <> ({c2}) ⇒ {c1 <> c2}")

' 出力:(1+2i) <> (3-3i) ⇒ True