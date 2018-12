[jsosug@localhost ~]$ ssh-keygen -t dsa Generating public/private dsa key pair. Enter file in which to save the key (/home/jsosug/.ssh/id_dsa): Enter passphrase (empty for no passphrase): Enter same passphrase again: Your identification has been saved in /home/jsosug/.ssh/id_dsa. Your public key has been saved in /home/jsosug/.ssh/id_dsa.pub. The key fingerprint is: SHA256:Z/CKimsXpecohfgKMU9qq+mcXbpBSXt2oKcz5iBpQpI jsosug@localhost.localdomain The key's randomart image is: +---[DSA 1024]----+ | | | | | . . . | | .. + o o | |Eo.* * .S + | |+Bo O o. + | |*=.B *. . | |B.@.O.. | |*BoOo | +----[SHA256]-----+