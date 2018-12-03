Microsoftは2018年11月29日（米国時間）、オープンソースのプログラミング言語の最新版「TypeScript 3.2」を公開した。TypeScriptの次期バージョン3.3は2019年1月末までにリリースされる見通しだ。
TypeScriptは、静的型付けができる言語で、JavaScriptのスーパーセット。ECMAScript規格に従った最新のJavaScriptの機能を、古いWebブラウザやランタイムが扱えるようにコンパイルすることもできる。
TypeScript 3.2は、NuGetを使うか、次のコマンドで、npmを使ってインストールできる。
npm install -g typescript
TypeScript 3.2は「Visual Studio 2017」（version 15.2以降）、「Visual Studio 2015」（update 3が必要）、「Visual Studio Code」（正式にサポートされるまではInsiderリリースをインストールして使用）、「Sublime Text」（PackageControlによる）でサポートされている。近いうちにサポート範囲が広がる見込みだ。
Microsoftによれば、TypeScript 3.2の主な特徴は以下の通り。
function foo(a: number, b: string): string { return a + b; } let a = foo.apply(undefined, [10]); // error: too few argumnts let b = foo.apply(undefined, [10, 20]); // error: 2nd argument is a number let c = foo.apply(undefined, [10, "hello", 30]); // error: too many arguments let d = foo.apply(undefined, [10, "hello"]); // okay! returns a string
let foo: bigint = BigInt(100); // the BigInt function let bar: bigint = 100n; // a BigInt literal // *Slaps roof of fibonacci function* // This bad boy returns ints that can get *so* big! function fibonacci(n: bigint) { let result = 1n; for (let last = 0n, i = 0n; i < n; i++) { const current = result; result += last; last = current; } return result; } fibonacci(10000n)
