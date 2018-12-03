ニュース
» 2018年12月03日 11時00分 公開

2019年1月には3.3登場か？：Microsoft、プログラミング言語「TypeScript 3.2」を公開

Microsoftは、オープンソースのプログラミング言語の最新版「TypeScript 3.2」を公開した。TypeScriptは、静的型付けができるJavaScriptのスーパーセット。

[＠IT]

　Microsoftは2018年11月29日（米国時間）、オープンソースのプログラミング言語の最新版「TypeScript 3.2」を公開した。TypeScriptの次期バージョン3.3は2019年1月末までにリリースされる見通しだ。

　TypeScriptは、静的型付けができる言語で、JavaScriptのスーパーセット。ECMAScript規格に従った最新のJavaScriptの機能を、古いWebブラウザやランタイムが扱えるようにコンパイルすることもできる。

　TypeScript 3.2は、NuGetを使うか、次のコマンドで、npmを使ってインストールできる。

npm install -g typescript

　TypeScript 3.2は「Visual Studio 2017」（version 15.2以降）、「Visual Studio 2015」（update 3が必要）、「Visual Studio Code」（正式にサポートされるまではInsiderリリースをインストールして使用）、「Sublime Text」（PackageControlによる）でサポートされている。近いうちにサポート範囲が広がる見込みだ。

　Microsoftによれば、TypeScript 3.2の主な特徴は以下の通り。

  • strictBindCallApplyフラグを使うことで、bind、call、applyメソッドのチェックを厳密にできる
function foo(a: number, b: string): string {
    return a + b;
}
let a = foo.apply(undefined, [10]);              // error: too few argumnts
let b = foo.apply(undefined, [10, 20]);          // error: 2nd argument is a number
let c = foo.apply(undefined, [10, "hello", 30]); // error: too many arguments
let d = foo.apply(undefined, [10, "hello"]);     // okay! returns a string
  • オブジェクトリテラルでのジェネリック展開式のサポート
  • ジェネリックオブジェクトのレスト変数とパラメーターのサポート
  • tsconfig.json継承に対するNode.jsベースの解決
  • TypeScriptコンパイラ「tsc」に新しいフラグ「--showConfig」を追加。tsconfig.jsonを診断
  • ECMAScript規格に追加が予定されているBigIntの型チェックサポート
let foo: bigint = BigInt(100); // the BigInt function
let bar: bigint = 100n;        // a BigInt literal
// *Slaps roof of fibonacci function*
// This bad boy returns ints that can get *so* big!
function fibonacci(n: bigint) {
    let result = 1n;
    for (let last = 0n, i = 0n; i < n; i++) {
        const current = result;
        result += last;
        last = current;
    }
    return result;
}
fibonacci(10000n)
  • node_modulesパッケージによる構成の継承
  • JavaScriptにおけるObject.definePropertyプロパティの宣言に対応
  • エラーメッセージの改善
  • タグ付き共用体のナローイングの改善
  • go-to-definitionやfind-all-referencesといった編集機能の改善

