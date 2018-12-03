let foo: bigint = BigInt(100); // the BigInt function let bar: bigint = 100n; // a BigInt literal // *Slaps roof of fibonacci function* // This bad boy returns ints that can get *so* big! function fibonacci(n: bigint) { let result = 1n; for (let last = 0n, i = 0n; i < n; i++) { const current = result; result += last; last = current; } return result; } fibonacci(10000n)