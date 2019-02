$TotalFileSize = 0; $TotalBytesDownloaded = 0; $TotalBytesFromPeers = 0; $TotalBytesFromHttp = 0 $downloads = Get-DeliveryOptimizationStatus foreach ($download in $downloads) { $TotalFileSize = $TotalFileSize + $download.FileSize $TotalBytesDownloaded = $TotalBytesDownloaded + $download.TotalBytesDownloaded $TotalBytesFromPeers = $TotalBytesFromPeers + $download.BytesFromPeers $TotalBytesFromHttp = $TotalBytesFromHttp + $download.BytesFromHttp } Write-Host "Total File Size:"$TotalFileSize Write-Host "Total Bytes Downloaded:"$TotalBytesDownloaded Write-Host "Total Bytes From Peers:"$TotalBytesFromPeers Write-Host "Total Bytes From Http:"$TotalBytesFromHttp if ($TotalBytesDownloaded -gt 0) { Write-Host "Total Percent from PeerCache:"($TotalBytesFromPeers / $TotalBytesDownloaded * 100) }