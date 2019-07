mystr = 'Hello'

yourstr = 'Hello'

otherstr = ''.join(['H', 'e', 'l', 'l', 'o'])



mylist = [1, 2, 3]

yourlist = mylist

otherlist = list([1, 2, 3])



print('mystr is yourstr?', mystr is yourstr)

print('mystr is otherstr?', mystr is otherstr)

print('mystr == yourstr?', mystr == yourstr)

print('mystr == otherstr?', mystr == yourstr)



print('mylist is yourlist?', mylist is yourlist)

print('mylist is otherlist?', mylist is otherlist)

print('mylist == yourlist?', mylist == yourlist)

print('mylist == otherlist?', mylist == otherlist)