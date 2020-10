names = ['kawasaki', 'isshiki']

ranks = [50, 100]



for name, rank in zip(names, ranks):

print(f'name: {name}, rank: {rank}')

print(f'name: {name}, rank: {rank:03}') # 0埋めで3桁

print(f'name: {name}, rank: {rank:3}') # 0埋めせずに3桁

print()