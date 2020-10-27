jsosug@localhost:~/ComplianceAsCode/content/build$ cmake .. -- SCAP Security Guide 0.1.52 -- SCAP Security Guide 0.1.52 -- CMake: -- build type: Release -- generator: Unix Makefiles ---省略--- -- Scanning for dependencies of sle15 fixes (bash, ansible, puppet, anaconda, ignition and kubernetes)... -- Scanning for dependencies of ubuntu1404 fixes (bash, ansible, puppet, anaconda, ignition and kubernetes)... -- Scanning for dependencies of ubuntu1604 fixes (bash, ansible, puppet, anaconda, ignition and kubernetes)... -- Scanning for dependencies of ubuntu1804 fixes (bash, ansible, puppet, anaconda, ignition and kubernetes)... -- Scanning for dependencies of vsel fixes (bash, ansible, puppet, anaconda, ignition and kubernetes)... -- Scanning for dependencies of wrlinux8 fixes (bash, ansible, puppet, anaconda, ignition and kubernetes)... -- Scanning for dependencies of wrlinux1019 fixes (bash, ansible, puppet, anaconda, ignition and kubernetes)... -- Configuring done -- Generating done -- Build files have been written to: /home/jsosug/ComplianceAsCode/content/build