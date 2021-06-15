# test.txtファイルの内容

#atmark IT

#

#deep insider



# ファイルをオープンして、1行ずつその内容を読み込んで処理する

with open('test.txt') as f:

for line in f:

line = line.rstrip() # 読み込んだ行の末尾には改行文字があるので削除

print(line)

# 出力結果（4行目に空行が表示されるときとされないときがあるのを除き、以下同じ）

#atmark IT

#

#deep insider



# テキストファイルをオープンして、その内容を全て読み込み、クローズする

f = open('test.txt') # f = open('test.txt', 'rt'):

s = f.read() # ファイルの全内容が1つの文字列として返される

print(s)

f.close()



# with文と組み合わせると使い終わったとき（ブロック終了時）や

# 例外が発生したときにファイルが自動的にクローズされる

with open('test.txt') as f:

s = f.read()



print(s)



# pathlibモジュールのPath.read_textメソッドを使う

from pathlib import Path



p = Path('test.txt') # s = Path('test.txt').read_text()

s = p.read_text() # ファイルのオープン、読み込み、クローズをまとめて実行

print(s)



# 改行を区切り文字として文字列を分割し、リストに格納

sl = s.split('

')

print(sl) # ['atmark IT', '', 'deep insider', '']

for line in sl:

print(line)



# readlineメソッドを使ってテキストファイルから1行ずつ内容を読み込む

with open('test.txt') as f:

line = f.readline()

while line:

line = line.rstrip()

print(line)

line = f.readline()



# Python 3.8以降なら代入式を使ってシンプルに書ける

with open('test.txt') as f:

while line := f.readline():

line = line.rstrip()

print(line)



# テキストファイルの内容をリストに読み込む

with open('test.txt') as f:

sl = f.readlines()



print(sl) # ['atmark IT

', '

', 'deep insider

']



# readlinesメソッドを使って各行を順次処理するループを形成

with open('test.txt') as f:

for line in f.readlines():

line = line.rstrip()

print(line)