$ oc new-app openshift/nodejs-10~https://github.com/daihiraoka/node-s2i-openshift.git --name='patientui' --context-dir='/site' --> Found image fca7ff7 (3 weeks old) in image stream "openshift/nodejs-10" under tag "latest" for "openshift/nodejs-10" * A source build using source code from https://github.com/daihiraoka/node-s2i-openshift.git will be created * The resulting image will be pushed to image stream tag "patientui:latest" * Use 'start-build' to trigger a new build * This image will be deployed in deployment config "patientui" * Port 8080/tcp will be load balanced by service "patientui" * Other containers can access this service through the hostname "patientui" --> Creating resources ... imagestream.image.openshift.io "patientui" created buildconfig.build.openshift.io "patientui" created deploymentconfig.apps.openshift.io "patientui" created service "patientui" created --> Success Build scheduled, use 'oc logs -f bc/patientui' to track its progress. Application is not exposed. You can expose services to the outside world by executing one or more of the commands below: 'oc expose svc/patientui' Run 'oc status' to view your app.